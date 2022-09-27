iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. 12,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,594. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

