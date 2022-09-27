iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,940 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.