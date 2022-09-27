iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,940 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
