iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.67. 167,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

