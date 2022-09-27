iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $362.71

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.71 and last traded at $363.82, with a volume of 330605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.87.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

