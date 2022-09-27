iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $71,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

