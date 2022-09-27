iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.29

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 1768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
