iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.29

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 1768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.