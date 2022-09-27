iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $195,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IJR stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

