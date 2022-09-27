Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.66. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,601 shares changing hands.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after buying an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

