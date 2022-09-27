Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.66. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,601 shares changing hands.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.