Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Alstom Stock Performance

EPA ALO traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching €17.55 ($17.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.50. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

