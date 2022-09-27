Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of THUPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 36,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,039. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.