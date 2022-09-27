Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THUPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 36,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,039. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

