Jeffrey Gould Buys 11,137 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,050,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,164,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 80,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

