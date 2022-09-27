Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,467.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.57 or 0.00115129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.