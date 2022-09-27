JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. 32,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

