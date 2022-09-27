JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,703 shares of company stock worth $1,162,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TNET traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

