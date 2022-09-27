JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,835. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

