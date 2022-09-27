JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. 19,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

