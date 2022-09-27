Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,840 ($22.23). 652,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,227. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,068.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.84.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705 in the last ninety days.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.