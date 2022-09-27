Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,840 ($22.23). 652,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,227. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,068.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.84.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

