Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,200. The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 59154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JMPLY. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,200.00.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

