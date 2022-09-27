JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €100.90 ($102.96) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €107.48 and a 200-day moving average of €106.10.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

