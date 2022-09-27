JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.41 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,649.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,913 shares of company stock worth $10,784,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

