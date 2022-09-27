JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (MATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.50. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.45 ($1.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.94.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.