Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a growth of 469.8% from the August 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,034. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

