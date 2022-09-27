Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,053 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

