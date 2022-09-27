Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,955 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 321,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,420. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

