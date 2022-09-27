Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

