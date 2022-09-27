Kempner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,287 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

KGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047,840. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

