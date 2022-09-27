Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,706 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

