Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.