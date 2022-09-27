Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.