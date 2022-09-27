Kidder Stephen W Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.23. 27,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

