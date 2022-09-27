Kidder Stephen W Has $417,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Unilever were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

