Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,545 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

CNI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.09. 72,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

