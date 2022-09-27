Kidder Stephen W Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. 1,624,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

