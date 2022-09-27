Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KOTMY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.