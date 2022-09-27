Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 1,289.8% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.8 %

KKPNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 916,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

