Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 12.4 %

KRO traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

