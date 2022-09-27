L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

