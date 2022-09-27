Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 2,433.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at 51.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1-year low of 50.10 and a 1-year high of 51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Hibor, a low-molecular-weight heparin to prevent and treat venous thromboembolic disease; Enoxaparin biosimilar Becat, a low-molecular-weight heparin; Neparvis to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection in adult patients; Absorcol, Vytorin, and Orvatez to diet in patients with hypercholesterolemia; Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler that are long-acting bronchodilators for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; Volutsa for treatment of moderate to severe storage systems symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not responding adequately to monotherapy treatment; and Medikinet and Medicebrán to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers.
