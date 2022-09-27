Lake Point Wealth Management Buys 568 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

