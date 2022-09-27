Lake Point Wealth Management Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Point Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 168,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.86 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.