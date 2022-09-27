Lake Point Wealth Management Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3,788.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.83. 219,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

