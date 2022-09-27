Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases 24,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 405,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 872,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $53.04.

