LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,200 shares, a growth of 344.9% from the August 31st total of 848,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
