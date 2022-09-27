LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,200 shares, a growth of 344.9% from the August 31st total of 848,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

