Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $21.06.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
