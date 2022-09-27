Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

