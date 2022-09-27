Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Down 4.3%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. 16,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lazard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.