Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires Shares of 3,717 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 2,321,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,092,524. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.