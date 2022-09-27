Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. 105,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,747. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

