Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 24,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

