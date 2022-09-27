Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $48,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

