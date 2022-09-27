Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $53,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $50,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 464,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $532,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,288. The firm has a market cap of $301.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.